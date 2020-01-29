{{featured_button_text}}

Ozark Regional Library recently became the recipient of 61 new children’s and young adult books with a value of $1,031 from the Pilcrow Foundation.  

The Pilcrow Foundation and Deborah Barker of Missouri matched funds donated from local businesses Brad Wooten Auto Body and Ozarks Federal Savings and Loan. Barker made the donation in memory of Agatha Daley and Melissa Pendarvis. 

An additional $400 worth of math and science books were donated by Mr. and Mrs. Hal Berenson and Laura Ackerman of Colorado.

The Pilcrow Foundation, located in Cottage Grove, Oregon, has the mission of providing new, quality hardcover children’s books to rural public libraries across the United States. The library is pleased to have been selected as a recipient for this generous donation.

All books are currently processed and ready to be checked out.

