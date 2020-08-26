Pioneer Days and Cub-Arama next to cancel

Hargis said it was a combination of all those unknowns which led to the final decision. She said folks come in from all over the U.S. and waiting too close to show time would have made it too difficult on those traveling.

"Hands down, what I'm going to miss the most is visiting with everyone," Hargis said. "After all these years, the show is like an extended family reunion. It's the best time to catch up with everyone and see them having a great time with others doing something they really enjoy."

Gwinn said she is going to miss everything about Pioneer Days.

"I will miss everything, the smell of all the amazing food in the air, the band playing on the stage in the background, laughter from the children in the bounce house, but I will mostly miss the people and the opportunity to come together with them this year to celebrate our community," Gwinn said.

Looking past the disappointment of having to cancel Gwinn and Hargis agree, next year will be bigger and better than ever.

"I think that everyone that helps with Pioneer Days feels the same way," Gwinn said. "We have been throwing around some ideas, including a pie eating contest, the possibility of tractor races and also reaching out to some carnivals to look into getting some rides here in the upcoming future."