Pioneer Days and Cub-Arama next to cancel

Every year, on the last weekend in September, Pioneer Days comes to Marquand and Cub-a-rama fills Fredericktown with tractors. Unfortunately these two traditions have been canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.
"It was extremely difficult to make this decision because not only do we look forward to coming together each year as a community, but we also have several organizations, including our school and churches that count on Pioneer Days each year to help fundraising efforts," Pioneer Days Event Organizer Amanda Gwinn said. "We tried to take everything into consideration, however the decision to keep our community safe, and aid in the efforts to stopping the spread of the virus was at the forefront of our minds when we made the final decision to cancel.
Gwinn said she has received feedback from both directions on the decision with many people disappointed but understanding.
Cub-a-rama Event Organizer Jamie Hargis said it was also a difficult decision for the tractor event, and she received feedback from the participants before making the final call.
"I posted a couple feeler posts on the show's Facebook pages and as always, it's a great feeling to know how much love there is for the show among the regulars," Hargis said. "The amount of responses I received was great. It was about 50/50 with those that already had all their plans made, vacation days scheduled and wanted to attend. Several others stated they did not think they could travel with their personal health concerns and COVID worries."
Hargis said, she received full support from all the members of the group no matter what decision was made and, in the end, chose to cancel.
This year would have marked the 19th year for Cub-a-rama and the 30th for Pioneer Days.
"This would have been a milestone year for the City of Marquand, marking our 30th annual Pioneer Days Celebration, and we were hopeful that we would be able to proceed," Gwinn said. "After starting our efforts to find vendors, we quickly realized that the response was not equal to previous years, and a lot of our regular vendors would not be able to attend this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic."
Gwinn said a huge part of the celebration is the car show which sadly chose to cancel as well. She said all of these things, along with the steadily increasing numbers of positive COVID-19 cases in Madison County, were considered in the ultimate final decision to cancel.
As for Cub-a-rama, Hargis said she was concerned the majority of those who attend travel a long way, and she would not want them all to have to cancel their reservations at the last minute as well as risk the community.
"A huge part of the long-time participants are older, and I didn't want to risk the possibility of a community increase of cases around show time and that hurting their health," Hargis said. "Then the unknown of what possible case increases could mean in regards to a last minute state-wide shut down again. If the city closed the park or businesses were to closed last minute and not be able to let travelers know in time."
Hargis said it was a combination of all those unknowns which led to the final decision. She said folks come in from all over the U.S. and waiting too close to show time would have made it too difficult on those traveling.
"Hands down, what I'm going to miss the most is visiting with everyone," Hargis said. "After all these years, the show is like an extended family reunion. It's the best time to catch up with everyone and see them having a great time with others doing something they really enjoy."
Gwinn said she is going to miss everything about Pioneer Days.
"I will miss everything, the smell of all the amazing food in the air, the band playing on the stage in the background, laughter from the children in the bounce house, but I will mostly miss the people and the opportunity to come together with them this year to celebrate our community," Gwinn said.
Looking past the disappointment of having to cancel Gwinn and Hargis agree, next year will be bigger and better than ever.
"I think that everyone that helps with Pioneer Days feels the same way," Gwinn said. "We have been throwing around some ideas, including a pie eating contest, the possibility of tractor races and also reaching out to some carnivals to look into getting some rides here in the upcoming future."
Hargis said Cub-a-rama planning has just moved all this year's ideas to next year and working to add more. She said she would like to have more hands-on displays to show farm equipment and be more interactive and explore other international harvester collectors groups to add more variety and spark interest.
"I would like to thank everyone who works each year to make Pioneer Days a success, and to thank everyone who was planning to participate this year," Gwinn said. "This was a very difficult decision to make, but it is our number one priority to keep our residents and community safe. Although we are in the midst of hard times, I take comfort in the fact that better days will return, and I look forward to us all celebrating together again when that happens."
Cub-a-rama and Pioneer Days will be missed this year but plans for 2021 are well underway.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
