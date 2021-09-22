Pioneer Days returns this weekend

Sunday the community is invited to gather at the park at 11 a.m. for a Community Wide Church Service. All are welcome to take part in worship, singing and fellowship flowed by dinner on the grounds. Those attending are asked to bring a covered dish and lawn chair. Meat and drink provided.

"COVID has been a challenge," Gwinn said. "This year we have added a hand washing station and will have hand sanitizer stationed throughout the park. We are encouraging everyone to wear masks and keep social distance as recommended by our health department and CDC guidelines."

Gwinn said, unfortunately there have been a couple cancellations this year including Piano Wars and the Fire Department breakfast.

Despite the extra precautions and a couple of cancellations, the community and organizers are still excited to see the event come back to town.

"I am very excited to see our community have the opportunity to come together again," Gwinn said. "I am most looking forward to seeing everyone and all of the kids and families having a great time."

Gwinn said none of this would be possible without the event sponsors, and she would like to send a huge thank you for the support they have received from the community.

For more information and updates, find the "Pioneer Days 2021!" event page on Facebook.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

