Pipe bomb causes $40,000 in damage

Last month, a piece of equipment belonging to Madison County was destroyed by an alleged pipe bomb. The damage totaled the tractor and an official says it is going to cost upwards of $40,000 to replace it.

The Madison County Sheriff's Department reports, on July 18, Madison County Road & Bridge Supervisor Shannon Spain contacted the department about a damaged John Deere tractor which had been parked on County Road 518 near the Blue Mountain Camp.

Sheriff Katy McCutcheon said, the damage to the tractor was originally thought to be from lightning from a thunderstorm which made its way through the area the day before.

It was then reported that, July 19, Spain contacted the sheriff once again and advised he believed he had found evidence of a possible pipe bomb when the tractor was removed.

"Deputy (Wendell) Bellew and I responded to the Road & Bridge shop location and examined the damage to the tractor and then to the location where the tractor has been parked on CR 518," McCutcheon said. "With evidence that was located and seized, we determined that the damage was caused from some type of incendiary device."

The Missouri State Fire Marshall’s Office, the Cape Girardeau Bomb Squad, and the ATF were all contacted in reference to the incident.

McCutcheon said, members of the Cape Girardeau Bomb Squad and the ATF traveled to Madison County July 20 to examine the damage to the tractor and the seized evidence.

At this point, the ATF took custody of the evidence for further examination.

A few days later, on July 31, the Madison County Sheriff's office was contacted regarding another device which had caused damage to a mailbox.

The report said, a mailbox located at the Silver Mines campground had also been damaged by an incendiary device a couple weeks prior, and it was believed it may be connected to the tractor incident.

The evidence from the mailbox incident was turned over to the United States Forestry Service Law Enforcement Division which oversees the campground.

Both incidents are still under investigation. Anyone having any information regarding either incident is encouraged to contact the Madison County Sheriff's office.