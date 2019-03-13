House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith unveiled a spending plan this week that makes a significant investment in state transportation infrastructure without raising taxes or incurring new debt for the state.
Smith rolled out the committee substitutes for the appropriations bills that make up the Fiscal Year 2020 state spending plan, which includes a $100 million appropriation to pay for road and bridge improvements.
I know our state transportation department already has a heavy debt load and has paid more than $700 million in debt payments in just the last two years. Perhaps the solution to fix our roads isn’t to go further into debt, but instead to invest wisely and responsibly in our transportation network with the funds we have available. We do not have an extra $100 million lying around, so there would need to be reductions and the $100 million dollar question is…from where?
House Members Move to Create Stiffer Penalties for Poaching (HB 260)
I supported legislation this week that would create stiffer penalties for poaching certain animals.
The bill will address an issue that currently exists where it’s cheaper for a non-Missourian to come into the state, poach an animal, and pay the fine than it is to buy an out-of-state hunting tag. The bill would increase the fines for poaching wild turkeys, deer, elk, black bears, or paddlefish in Missouri. Specifically, it would make the fines range from $500 to $1,000 for poaching a wild turkey or paddlefish; between $2,000 and $5,000 for poaching a white-tailed deer; and between $10,000 and $15,000 for poaching a black bear or elk.
Missouri in 2011 began bringing elk into the state from Kentucky with an aim of re-establishing the population of the animal here, and an eventual goal of having an elk hunting season. The Department of Conservation says elk hunting could begin as early as next year and that could bring millions of dollars into the state, but poaching is hurting the chances of that happening, and the current fines for poaching are not a deterrent.
Other Legislation Third Read by the House
HB 588 requires the Department of Agriculture to convene a work group every five years to review all fees charged by the department and submit a report to the General Assembly on any recommended changes to the fees. The bill also increases the fees for several programs and licenses within the department's Plant Industries Division. It is important to adequately fund the Department of Agriculture because it provides important services to the largest industry in the state. Many of the fees have not been increased since the 1980s and are not covering the cost of implementing the associated programs. I supported this bill because I know it is important to review the fees associated with the programs regularly and ensure the department is fully funded.
HBs 161 & 401 prohibits local school districts from setting an opening date for the school term that is more than 14 calendar days prior to the first Monday in September. The earliest day a school could ever start would be Aug. 18. I voted against this bill because I want local control. We elect our local school board members, and they should set school calendars not state government.
My Industrial Hemp bill (HB 824) had a hearing in the Agriculture Policy Committee this week. The Federal Farm Bill 2018 basically raised a green flag for industrial hemp production. My bill removes previous restrictions and gives our farmers the freedom to plant industrial hemp in Missouri. I will keep everyone informed as my bill makes its way from committee to Rules Committee to the House floor and then on to the Senate and finally to the Governor’s desk. Bills get thoroughly vetted before becoming a law, unlike these initiative petitions that go straight to the ballot box. But, that’s another story.
