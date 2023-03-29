Planning for the 5th Annual After Prom Party is underway and organizers are asking for help from the community to make this safe event memorable for Fredericktown High School juniors and seniors.

The event will follow the FHS Prom, April 22 and once again will be held right next door at the Kelly A. Burlison Middle School.

"The goal is to provide a free, fun, and memorable event where students can go after prom with their friends," Missy Bowman said. "Somewhere that is safe and alcohol and drug free."

The After Prom Party is organized and chaperoned by the After Shock Youth Ministry leaders at Copper Mines Church.

Organizers are reaching out to community churches, businesses, individuals and organizations to help support the event.

Bowman said, any donation will help provide entertainment, games, prizes and food for local students but most importantly will provide them with an environment that will keep them safe on prom night.

"Last year we had over 50 students in attendance and we were able to give away two large door prizes and several small door prizes," Bowman said. "We'd love to do that again this year."

The event is still working out all the details, but organizers are planning to bring back karaoke, BINGO and lots of door prizes including a laptop giveaway at the end of the night.

Organizers are open to ideas and looking for suggestions to make the night even more fun for the students.

If you have any further questions or want to get in contact with organizers regarding the event, please contact Bowman at 573-561-6293.

"Any contributions are greatly appreciated," Bowman said. "Thank you so much for your generosity and dedication to the youth in our community."