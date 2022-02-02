Planning begins for After Prom Party

Planning for the 4th Annual After Prom Party is underway and organizers are asking for help from the community to make this safe event memorable for Fredericktown High School juniors and seniors.

The event will follow the FHS Prom, April 23 and this year will be held right next door at the Kelly A. Burlison Middle School.

"The goal is to provide a free, fun, and memorable event where students can go after prom with their friends," Missy Bowman said. "Somewhere that is safe and alcohol and drug free."

The After Prom Party is organized and chaperoned by the After Shock Youth Ministry leaders at Copper Mines Church.

"We are very excited about the party this year," Bowman said. "The location could not be anymore convenient for students. They can walk out of the high school gym and into the middle school gym."

Organizers are reaching out to community churches, businesses, individuals and organizations to help support the event.

Bowman said any donation will help provide entertainment, games, prizes and food for local students but most importantly will provide them with an environment that will keep them safe on prom night.

"Last year we had over 50 students in attendance and we were able to give away two large door prizes and several small door prizes," Bowman said. "We'd love to do that again this year, and we'd like to give away a kayak and a TV, plus several other doors prizes in the $10-15 range."

Bowman said they will be bringing back a couple of favorite activities from last year including the video games and the corn hole tournament. New this year will be two portable escape rooms that will be brought in by Outer Edge Escape Rooms. Other additions include BINGO for prizes and karaoke.

Organizers are open to ideas and suggestions to make the night even more fun for the students.

If you have any further questions or want to get in contact with organizers regarding the event please contact Missy Bowman at 573-561-6293.

"Any contributions are greatly appreciated," Bowman said. "Thank you so much for your generosity and dedication to the youth in our community."

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

