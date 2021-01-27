My mom just turned 72. She is healthy, she still drives and she has no plans to slow down any time soon. I am so glad she is still able to do most things on her own and she can have her independence.

We have talked about what could happen in the future and that we need to have a plan. Everyone’s plan will be different and that is ok. Planning for the future can be a challenging task. Where will I live? What care will I need, what care is out there? Do I have enough money to pay for any of it? What will my family have to help with?

Most seniors would choose to age in place. That means they live in the community with some level of independence. In-home care can be a way they are able to stay in their own home safely. In-home care can include different things as needed; chore services are help with things like cleaning, laundry or cooking. Personal care can include help with bathing and dressing. Other types of in-home care can include home health and even nursing services, depending on need.

There are several ways to pay for the different types of in-home care. Private pay and private insurance covers many of the services. Medicare can pay for home-health if prescribed by a doctor, and Medicaid pays for many services for those who qualify. Also, if you are a veteran, there could be assistance.