The Forest Service launched the planning process for the Crane Lake Dam Safety & Rehabilitation Project at an open house in Arcadia Valley, September 26. The following information is offered as an update on the status of the planning effort.
The Crane Lake Dam Safety & Rehabilitation Project is needed because there are structural deficiencies, as well as seismic, hydrologic, and hydraulic concerns with Crane Lake’s dam, a Mark Twain National Forest facility located in Iron County, Missouri. The existing dam cannot pass 100% of the Probable Maximum Flood, a requirement for all federal dams with a rating of High Hazard Potential.
After review of the nine feasible engineering alternatives that could address the dam’s deficiencies, Mark Twain National Forest’s supervisor identified Alternative E as the proposed action based on cost, reduction of downstream risk, socio-economic and recreational benefits, and ecosystem health and resiliency. For Alternative E, roller-compacted concrete would be used to armor the dam crest and downstream slope of the earthen embankment. The existing concrete spillways would be buttressed with concrete gravity sections to ensure the dam could withstand a 100% PMF event. The crest of the embankment would be maintained at the current elevation of 877 feet meaning the lake level would remain the same. The supervisor also requested Alternative I be evaluated, which is the full decommissioning alternative.
A public scoping period was launched at the open house and ended on October 31. During that time, the public was invited to submit written comments about how the project will cause effects, along with supporting reasons. The Forest Service routinely takes all comments and evaluates how best to incorporate them into the project.
For the Crane Lake Dam project, a total of 23 commenters provided 35 separate comments in-person, by email, or by letter. An interdisciplinary team of Forest Service employees met November 7, 2019, to review each comment and discussed how to include the commenters’ information into the project.
Some comments were general in nature and were primarily position statements about the project. Commenters generally supported the supervisor’s choice of Alternative E as the proposed action, but there was support for decommissioning the dam and restoring the lakebed and stream channel. Based on these comments, the Forest Service team have confirmed Alternatives E and I are appropriate for the environmental analysis.
All comments were helpful, but a few were beyond the scope of the Crane Lake Dam Safety & Rehabilitation Project. For example, commenters offered suggestions on trails, volunteer cleanup activities, opinions on whether road gates are kept open or closed, and ideas for recreation facilities at Crane Lake. The Forest Service team recorded all comments and will use them at a later date when a separate project is proposed to look at recreation amenities in the Crane Lake area.
One commenter offered very detailed engineering pointers to consider in the development of the project and engineering designs for the proposed action and alternative. For example, the Forest Service team will connect with the engineering firm to discuss how and where to place a concrete batch plant based on electricity needs, and whether there are opportunities to address visual concerns in the concrete design of the dam.
The U. S. Army Corps of Engineers sent a letter and confirmed that a Section 4040 permit would be needed for implementation of either alternative.
The Forest Service interdisciplinary team has set aside some dates in January and February to finalize the details of the proposed action and decommissioning alternative, and to begin the environmental analysis. The planning process often gets stretched out over several months only because several other projects are squeezed into the same time period. Periodic updates about the Crane Lake Dam Safety & Rehabilitation Project will be provided along the way.
To receive updates on Mark Twain National Forest events and happenings, follow us on Twitter @marktwain_nf, and like us on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/marktwainnationalforest.
Mark Twain National Forest – It’s All Yours.
