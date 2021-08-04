On the northern edge of town sits City Lake Park, an area for outdoor recreation complete with a playground, picnic area, three pavilions, hiking trails, a boat ramp and fishing around the lake which provides the city of Fredericktown with its drinking water.
A feature point of the park is the single arch impounding dam built in 1954, which, thanks to the hard work of Jacqulin Ward from the Madison County MU Extension Office and Fredericktown city workers, you can now enjoy the view of the dam from a beautiful new bench.
Simply take the main path down to the dam and you will find a comfortable place to sit and listen to the calming roar of the water at the end of the pavement.
August 2, city workers assembled and took the bench to its permanent location, but first they had to remove the old dilapidated picnic table. The project was much more than they anticipated, but with the help of a torch and large bolt cutters, they managed to detach the old bench from the rebarb holding it to the concrete pad.
The bench, along with an ADA compliant hexagon table located at a pavilion by the parking lot, were paid for with a grant from the MFA Oil Foundation presented to the MU Extension by the Ste. Genevieve MFA. In the future, there will be metal plates adorned to the table and bench to commemorate their efforts to help make Madison County more inclusive to people with different abilities.
"As the Youth Program Associate I applied for this grant when I researched and found out the foundation likes to give rural communities in it's service area funds every five years to bring about positive changes within the community," Ward said. "I wanted to continue to bring amenities and offer services that accommodate people who are wheelchair bound who would otherwise not have a seat at the table."
Ward said it was a simple application process and she titled the project, "Planting Seeds for Community Safety."
"I advocated for diversifying our accommodations in efforts to ensure, one day, that all of our public areas have furniture fit for everyone," Ward said. "The foundation met with the county 4-H persons and the Senior Center to accept their approval of our respective projects."
Ward said, she hopes this brings more attention to one of the counties natural resources and inspires others to get out with their families and explore nature.
"Of all the things to keep someone from going to City Lake, I didn't want a lack of safe and inclusive seating to be a factor," Ward said. "City Lake is a wonderful resource to have within our small community and it takes time and resources to upkeep locations like these."
Ward said, she chose City Lake because a while back, when she was walking the trails by the dam, she noticed the table was very unusable and she wanted to fix it the best way she knew how.
"In the future, I would love to see a reflective safety banister added at the area opening to the dam to allow individuals who do not wish to go down the rocks a safer option to get close to the water," Ward said. "Then above or near the banister I'd like to have an information kiosk to boast facts and history about the lake and dam as well as other conservation news."
Ward said, she would also love to see some updated play equipment for the playground to really make City Lake stand out in Fredericktown. She said she will continue to look for and apply for more grants to help make further improvements.
"I would love to thank everyone we have worked with from the MFA Oil Foundation for providing the funding, and James Settle (City Administrator) and his crew for all of their time and labor to put our projects out for everyone to enjoy," Ward said.
If you would like to visit City Lake it is open every day from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. The park has one boat ramp and another easy access point for watercraft. Fishing is regulated, but permitted with signage in place which details the rules. The lake has white bass, black bass, sunfish, catfish, and crappie.
