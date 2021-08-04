'Planting Seeds for Community Safety'

"In the future, I would love to see a reflective safety banister added at the area opening to the dam to allow individuals who do not wish to go down the rocks a safer option to get close to the water," Ward said. "Then above or near the banister I'd like to have an information kiosk to boast facts and history about the lake and dam as well as other conservation news."

Ward said, she would also love to see some updated play equipment for the playground to really make City Lake stand out in Fredericktown. She said she will continue to look for and apply for more grants to help make further improvements.

"I would love to thank everyone we have worked with from the MFA Oil Foundation for providing the funding, and James Settle (City Administrator) and his crew for all of their time and labor to put our projects out for everyone to enjoy," Ward said.

If you would like to visit City Lake it is open every day from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. The park has one boat ramp and another easy access point for watercraft. Fishing is regulated, but permitted with signage in place which details the rules. The lake has white bass, black bass, sunfish, catfish, and crappie.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.