Plants + Dairy = The Perfect Team

How do dairy and plants work together?

Decades of research show plant and dairy foods can help reduce the risk for various diseases and help American get more of the nutrients they are lacking. For example, most Americans do not get enough calcium, vitamin D, potassium, and fiber in their diets. Milk is the leading food source of calcium, vitamin D, and potassium, while plant foods provide fiber. Together, they are a perfect team to cover all of these nutrients.

Additionally “probiotics,” the healthy bacteria found in fermented dairy foods like yogurt and kefir, offer a variety of health and digestive benefits. Plant foods also function as “prebiotics,” helping to feed the healthy bacteria present in the digestive tract. Together, dairy foods and plant foods can help maximize these individual health benefits.

There are many different nutrients our bodies need every single day to be as healthy as possible. Specific nutrients, such as vitamin B12, are important components of a healthy diet that plants cannot supply. Complete proteins, which are proteins with all the necessary building blocks, are also more difficult to get from only plant-based foods. By incorporating dairy with your plant sources, you can ensure nutrients such as vitamin B12 and complete, quality protein are consumed.