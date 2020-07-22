Plea made, restitution paid

Skaggs-Gresham’s tax account had been altered on two different occasions. Her account was deleted on Dec. 29, 2017, at 8:02 a.m. and again on Feb. 21, 2018 at 8:17 a.m. She said she did not know anything about her account being deleted. Skaggs-Gresham said she worked on both of the days her account was deleted.

According to the report, investigators asked Skaggs-Gresham if the taxes had been paid, and she said they had not. During the interview, she was asked how she renewed her vehicle registration without having a paid personal property tax receipt. Skaggs-Gresham responded by saying, “I don’t know.”

The Missouri State Auditor’s Office conducted an audit of the Madison County Collector’s Office, which concluded in July 2019. The audit revealed $13,262.95 in missing funds from the collector’s office.

State Auditor Nicole Galloway issued a statement after Skaggs-Gresham’s guilty plea Thursday.

“The betrayal of public trust not only robs taxpayers, it also can take a toll on the confidence that citizens have in government agencies to do what is in their best interest,” Galloway said. “Kelcey Gresham betrayed that trust to enrich herself, but her actions cost even more. She joins a long list of public officials in Missouri whose criminal acts have been uncovered through my office’s audits.”

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office prosecuted this case.

