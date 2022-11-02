I realize the elections aren’t until next Tuesday, November 8. But since our local paper doesn’t come out until next Wednesday. Well, I think you understand my situation.

My reasoning is just to remind everyone to please vote. Hopefully you are all registered. If not, please do so before the next election so you are able to vote then. If you are registered, take the time to go and express your rights to choose whomever and whatever you so desire.

You may think that your vote doesn’t count. How many elections have been won or lost by just a matter of a few votes? You may think it’s not worth your effort or time. Then you have no right to complain when things turn out the way they do.

How many countries around the world don’t even have the opportunities or privileges to express their views like we have in the United States? Why do so many people want to come to our country to escape the places they now live?

Whether you want to admit it or not, we are a very blessed and privileged country. We have opportunities that others do not have. Whether you agree with me or not, that is no reason for you to use an excuse for not voting.

From national elections, to state elections, to local elections, your vote does make a difference. Do you really care about your local school boards and the choices they make for your children? Do you care whether your police and sheriff departments are equipped with the best to ensure your safety? Do you care about decisions that are made by your representatives and local officials? If you do, then you will vote.

If you don’t and say it doesn’t matter, then you have no right to complain when things go wrong. Again, just let me remind you of the privilege and responsibility you have as a citizen of this country to express your feelings, your rights, and opportunities to vote for whom and what you believe is best.

If your person, or amendment, or bill isn’t voted in, then wait until the next election and help change the outcome. It’s up to you to make the decisions you are comfortable with.

Just PLEASE VOTE! Thank you and God bless.