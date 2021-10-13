Police chief discusses workplace safety at chamber lunch

Fredericktown Police Chief Eric Hovis talked to members of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce about intruder training and work place safety during the chamber's monthly meeting, Oct. 7 at Pinecrest Camp.
Hovis said he has been a police officer for 21 years and during his career he has worked in a variety of different areas and has been part of some really great training, including becoming an instructor for active assailant training.
"What we do is we train from the very beginning," Hovis said. "We walk through the whole scenario."
Hovis said he has been to several active shooter schools but the best one is called A.L.I.C.E., Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate.
"There is a policy for everything that we have to do, but a lot of banks, schools, churches, the places we go they having nothing on active shooters," Hovis said. "They are not training their people for these types of situations. A lot of people think 'oh I know what I would do in that situation.'"
Hovis said, whether you are a seasoned veteran or not, you never know how someone is going to respond to the situation which is why you have to have the training to fall back on.
"A lot of places don't have policies for any of this, they are just kind of winging it," Hovis said. "I would like to change that. To get people to think and go back and get procedures in place."
Hovis said, with A.L.I.C.E the first thing is to alert the rest of the employees or building and to inform the police.
"Rescue is not going to happen until the police are informed," Hovis said. "Nothing is going to happen until we know there is something happening."
Hovis said, having the training teaches you what options you have if the situation occurs. He said doing nothing is not good.
"You have to do something, whether it is call and inform, give us a description, you have to do something," Hovis said. "If a shooter walks in the door, if you have an intercom system or a way of communicating get that to the people in the rest of the building. Lock down, if someone came in here now and they came in through a door and we heard shots, we are going to try and get into a room where we can secure it, lock it down. We don’t teach counter unless it is the last ditch effort, but you do have to do something."
Hovis said, a lot of times when bad stuff happens people go into fight, flight or freeze. When the team comes in to train your facility, he said it is hands on training and puts the employees in the scenarios.
"We have so many scenarios," Hovis said. "We get people up. We get them active and get them hands on training. When we come to your facility, we teach your personnel how to handle things and what they would do. We put them in the moment and get them thinking."
Hovis said, as part of the training they also go around the facility and check for any weaknesses.
"I get a lot of people looking at me like, really we are talking about this, nobody wants to talk about it until it is happening," Hovis said. "There was a school shooting in Tennessee yesterday by the way. You have to get policies and procedures and get with your people and you have to do it regularly."
Hovis said the training is free and available to anyone. If your business or organization is interested in active assailant training and assistance with creating a policy, contact the Fredericktown Police Department.
Also during the meeting, Employee Relations and Engagement Specialist with Missouri Department of Higher Education Workforce Development, Vickey Bonney presented Madison County with a proclamation declaring the county has attained the designation of Certified Work Ready Community.
"As a community, taking steps to pursue the Work Ready Community Certification is about a great vision of economic strength and competitiveness," Bonney said. "Missouri launched the Certified Work Ready Community initiative in 2012 and has since engaged communities across the state to provide workers with competitive job skills and a pipeline of talent."
Bonney congratulated the room full of employers for helping Madison County attain the certification and apologized for the delay of the presentation due to COVID-19 and other issues.
"It is now time to work toward re-certification, and the county is already very close," Bonney said. "If you would like to support the initiative, please either see me after the meeting today or contact the chamber board."
Madison County Chamber President Beth Simmons reminded the group of several upcoming events, Truckin' Tuesday will return from 4 to 7 p.m., Oct. 26 at Azalea Park with live music, Freakytown will be from 4:30 to 7 p.m., Oct. 30 around the court square and main streets, and Small Business Saturday will be Nov. 27.
The next meeting of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce will be at 11:30 a.m., Nov. 4 at the Black River Electric Meeting Room.
