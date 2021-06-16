Pollinator Galore

June 23, Ozark Regional Library will host Nate Patterson from the US Forest Service for a program on our pollinators. We’ll learn what they do and why they are important.

The program will be at:

• Ozark Regional Library-Ironton at 10 a.m.

• Ozark Regional Library-Fredericktown at 2 p.m.

Visit or call the library if you have questions about this upcoming program. Watch for announcements about additional programs for Tails and Tales from the Ozarks on our Facebook, Instagram, or at ozarkregional.org.

