How many of you out there have a liking for popcorn?

My mother loved popcorn. She could have had it for a treat every day. Now she didn’t put any melted butter on it; only some salt. But it was something she thoroughly enjoyed. She’d always fix enough for everyone, but each person could add what they wanted.

Popcorn can be prepared with many different choices. I believe the availability of different varieties has added even more to the enjoyment by many others. I enjoy the popcorn cannisters that usually come out around the holidays. They have three different choices like caramel, cheese, and plain. Some have five choices with plain, cheese, caramel, cinnamon, and spicy. Some are just plain. Any or all of them make nice gifts and last a long time, depending upon how hungry you are when snacking.

A son in law of mine made the best popcorn balls ever. And he couldn’t make them fast enough. The thing about popcorn that might be a hidden secret is; when eating it, we usually desire something to drink to go along with the popcorn. When you go to the movies or a sporting event and get a bag or box of popcorn, what do you always get to go with it? And when you run out of drink but still have some popcorn left, what do you do? Go get more to drink. Maybe it’s a hidden way to sell more drinks.

Life can be a lot like popcorn (also a box of chocolates as Forrest Gump would say.) There are those things that we can enjoy, but usually we want to add something else to the experience.

As a new month unfolds in front of us, let’s enjoy every God given moment without trying to add too many extras. We end up completely exhausted, overwhelmed, aggravated, depressed, or even angry. Rather than relaxing and appreciating the choices we have and the time to reflect on our opportunities and privileges, we waste the chance to be grateful. Don’t let the ‘salty’ things in life drive you to seek more ‘drinks’ just to add to the problems. Our Heavenly Father has all the answers you will ever need to satisfy your every desire. Just turn to Him for fulfillment.