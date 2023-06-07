Prior to graduation, the FHS Class of 2023 met for a scholarship breakfast. Students were recognized according to their post-graduation plans. Also, those receiving scholarships were recognized. Students who plan to enter the workforce include, from left, front row, Tyler Hubbs, Hunter Stafford, Matthew Morris, Ashton Dorsey, and Aidan Morgan; second row, Autumn Musket, Jose Siebert, James Curry, Jaysa Parsley, and Sam Coleman; third row, Carter Bittle, Nathan Buchanan, Brock Kelley, Landon Firebaugh, Gavin Stevens, and Dane Butler; fourth row, Garrett Ward, Wesley DuLaney, Grant Wagner, Shane Miller, and Chris Dowd; fifth row, Kaiden Wojtczuk, Riley Fraire, Jordan Collier, Koda Hodge, and Landon Foss; and back row, Domanick Biesemeyer, Jesse Stacy, Andrew Starkey, TJ Bowling, Eli Aslinger, and Tim Smallen.