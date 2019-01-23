Try 1 month for 99¢
POW-MIA City Signs Debut Around Town

POW-MIA City signs were hung up by city workers, Jan. 15. The City of Fredericktown has three signs. The city received one when it became an official POW-MIA City on Jan. 6, it purchased one and then Russ Whitener donated the third. The signs can currently be seen on South Main Street and West Main Street with the third sign to be placed on Hwy 72 East after approval from MoDOT. 

 Victoria Kemper, Democrat News
