There’s a popular phrase going around right now that says; “Teamwork makes the dream work.”

Whether you are a sports team, a civic organization, a business, or a family, when members work together, success/victory can be achieved. A good example of a sporting team was the St. Louis Blues hockey team this year. Down in the standings early in the year, they worked hard, set their minds to the task ahead, and ended up winning the Stanley Cup.

We all know of businesses that have had their share of problems and issues. Then a CEO stepped up to the plate and encouraged their workers to pull together, and because of a common goal, they turned their business around. When natural disasters have hit communities, as churches and relief organizations have come to their aid, those same communities have begun to thrive again. When physical problems have come upon individuals, as people have united in prayer for the person, miracles have occurred. There definitely is power in unity.

As we move forward in our everyday lives, if there are situations that we can affect change, we may need to reach out to others in order to achieve a resolution. Why not share with others your concerns or ideas and band together to achieve the end result. I personally understand and appreciate the power of unity in prayer.

Several years ago, my youngest brother was on life support for six weeks. As people around the world were praying for him, he recovered and became himself again. It took work on his part and with a team of helpers, he learned to eat and walk and speak again. He is alive and well today.

Twenty years ago, my son needed a bone marrow transplant. None of our family was compatible, so his name was added to the donor list. Seven months later, he received his transplant and is alive and well today. Because of a donor, a team of doctors, his determination to do whatever it took to see his children grow up, and the prayers of thousands, the power of unity for him resulted in victory.

You may be feeling alone, defeated, powerless, or unable to move forward. Reach out to others. Ask for help. Don’t let your circumstances overtake you. As you are uplifted by others, you will feel their strength and can overcome your difficulties. In Psalms it says; “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.” Lean on Him too.

Audrey B. Unruh is a local columnist

