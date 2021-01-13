Power outage due to blown Ameren line

The entire City of Fredericktown was in the dark, Jan. 8, due to the main feeder electric line from Ameren breaking at approximately 12:15 p.m.

The main line, located in the area of Allen St. and Loughborough, is the main source of electricity feeding to the entire city of Fredericktown from Ameren.

Fredericktown City Light and Water crews located the problem right away and notified Ameren to the location of the issue. It took Ameren roughly five hours to fix the line and power was returned in sections until the entire town was restored.

Fredericktown Fire Department remained on the scene of the downed line to ensure sparks did not create a fire and that everyone stayed clear of the live wires until crews could repair it.

The Fredericktown Eagles Lodge opened up its back hall as a warming station for all who needed a place to go during the outage.