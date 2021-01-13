 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Power outage due to blown Ameren line
0 comments

Power outage due to blown Ameren line

{{featured_button_text}}
Power outage

The Fredericktown Fire Department was on scene of a downed power line in the area of Allen St. and Loughborough, Friday. 

 Victoria Kemper

The entire City of Fredericktown was in the dark, Jan. 8, due to the main feeder electric line from Ameren breaking at approximately 12:15 p.m.

The main line, located in the area of Allen St. and Loughborough, is the main source of electricity feeding to the entire city of Fredericktown from Ameren.

Fredericktown City Light and Water crews located the problem right away and notified Ameren to the location of the issue. It took Ameren roughly five hours to fix the line and power was returned in sections until the entire town was restored.

Fredericktown Fire Department remained on the scene of the downed line to ensure sparks did not create a fire and that everyone stayed clear of the live wires until crews could repair it. 

The Fredericktown Eagles Lodge opened up its back hall as a warming station for all who needed a place to go during the outage. 

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2020 Year in Review
Democrat News

2020 Year in Review

This is part two of the Madison County year in review, covering July-December, 2020. The first six months were covered in the Dec. 30, 2020 is…

Marriage Licenses
Democrat News

Marriage Licenses

Tracie Irvan Mesker Kimes, 21, of Fredericktown to Candice Diane Elise Mitcham, 20, of FredericktownRandall Leon Sanders, 49, of Fredericktown…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News