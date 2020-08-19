Preparing for the first pitch

The Fredericktown Sports Complex has been through many ups and downs. Despite the delays due to rain and a few sink holes, the fields have persevered through it all.
Currently, the fields have not yet been played on, as the grass is still growing. If they are played on too soon, this could harm the development of the sod.
As the citizens of Fredericktown wait for the grass to grow, literally, one minor problem has popped up, a fungus.
City Administrator James Settle said the fields have been experiencing some dead spots, and at first, they were thought to be due to over watering or under watering.
"You know how grass looks after a good rain," Settle said. "It has a muddy look to it even after the water goes away. The whole circle around home plate looks like muddy grass, and it's thick."
Thanks to some help from Advanced Turf Solutions, the company which helped set up a "cookbook" of maintaining the fields for the City of Fredericktown, it was determined the field has a disease. Settle said the disease is what was causing the brown spots.
"Brian Winka from Advanced Turf Solutions makes stops out at the sports complex," Settle said. "He takes care of fields in Poplar Bluff and St. Francois County, so he will make a stop in Fredericktown when he is out this way. When he stopped in and saw the field, he knew exactly what it was and said it was common for new fields."
Settle said they already spread the area with chemicals and have more stuff to put on next week.
As of Aug. 11, the fungus had already appeared to be dying, replacing the wet grass look around home plate to a dead grass ring.
"It was probably a good thing Brian came by," Settle said. "Hopefully this will get the issue resolved and everything will stay on track."
The Fredericktown Sports Complex has been in the works for many years and for some it was a dream they thought may never happen. As dirt work began back in May 2018, it brought a spark of excitement to those who had been waiting a decade.
At that time the hope was to be game ready by Fall 2019. Currently there is no specific date set to have games played at the complex, but the project is in the home stretch.
Settle said he is hoping to move forward with a project to put restrooms out at the complex and said it does not feel complete without them.
