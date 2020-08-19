Preparing for the first pitch

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Fredericktown Sports Complex has been through many ups and downs. Despite the delays due to rain and a few sink holes, the fields have persevered through it all.

Currently, the fields have not yet been played on, as the grass is still growing. If they are played on too soon, this could harm the development of the sod.

As the citizens of Fredericktown wait for the grass to grow, literally, one minor problem has popped up, a fungus.

City Administrator James Settle said the fields have been experiencing some dead spots, and at first, they were thought to be due to over watering or under watering.

"You know how grass looks after a good rain," Settle said. "It has a muddy look to it even after the water goes away. The whole circle around home plate looks like muddy grass, and it's thick."

Thanks to some help from Advanced Turf Solutions, the company which helped set up a "cookbook" of maintaining the fields for the City of Fredericktown, it was determined the field has a disease. Settle said the disease is what was causing the brown spots.