Fredericktown Elementary School is hosting multiple events this spring to prepare both parents and students for the start of the schooling years this coming fall.
The Kindergarten Round Up is for all children who will be 5 on or before July 31.
Parent Orientation will be at 4:30, 5:30 and 6:30 p.m., April 4 at the elementary school. Registration is not required parents and students are asked to just choose one of the three times and join in.
During the time parents will learn about basic enrollment information, kindergarten routines and more. While the parents are learning the basics students will be having their own fun as they meet other kids and engage in supervised activities in the art room.
Once reunited the parents and their children will tour the elementary building and meet the staff.
Kindergarten Screenings will be 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., April 8 and 9 and Noon to 5:30 p.m., April 10 at St. Michael's Auditorium. Allow at least an hour to an hour and a half for the screening.
Parents will need to bring a copy of the child's birth certificate, immunization record and proof of residency. Students will participate in the DIAL-4 assessment and health screenings at that time.
To schedule an appointment for your child's kindergarten screening call 573-783-3477.
