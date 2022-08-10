Preparing to go back to school

The 2022-2023 school year begins in just two short weeks. There is much to do as teachers and staff prepare the buildings for students again and parents/caregivers prepare their children for school.

With school supply lists, bus schedules, sleep routines, back-to-school shopping and more, it is a busy time for most of the community.

Over the weekend, volunteers collected community donations of school supplies during Stuff the Bus. Then, Monday more volunteers came together for Stuff the Bag to prepare backpacks full of some needed supplies for students at both Marquand-Zion R-VI and Fredericktown R-I.

These events have been helping students for years. When the students feel prepared, with their brand new backpack full of supplies, it helps spark excitement for the school year to come.

Everyone loves summer break, but that does not mean they are not excited for a new school year.

"We are so excited to have all staff and students back on our campuses," Fredericktown R-I Assistant Superintendent Melanie Allen said. "Fredericktown R-1 administrators and staff are working hard to prepare classrooms and buildings for a safe, fun, and successful year of learning. Our Blackcat family strongly believes and practices our vision, 'Where Learning Takes Priority.'"

The Fredericktown School District begins classes Aug. 23 and Marquand-Zion School District begins classes Aug. 25.

Both districts offer copies of the schedules and supply lists on their website.

Visit https://docs.google.com/document/d/1PIZiEBWYgwVVIHPjCr5K0PAGgbdMv3Tf9okoIcswQ_c/edit for snapshot of the Fredericktown R-I information or visit www.fpsk12.org/

Marquand-Zion's information can be found front and center at www.mz.k12.mo.us

"We encourage all parents, guardians, and community members to review the Fredericktown R-1 School 'SNAPSHOT for 2022-23' document that was released over the summer," Allen said. "This interactive document should have all of the needed information as we start the new school year."

Allen said, the document will be updated if needed, so the district encourages parents and guardians to save the link for reference.

Although several are excited to get back to the classroom, there are many who are already looking at the days off. Planning for those large breaks is made easier due to the schedule for the school year already being released for both districts.

Both districts plan to be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday Nov. 23-25. As for Christmas break Marquand-Zion R-VI will be closed Dec. 19 - Jan. 2 with a professional development day Jan. 3 and students returning Jan. 4. Fredericktown R-I will be closed Dec. 19 - Jan. 2. The last big break of the school year will come in April with Fredericktown taking off April 3-7 and Marquand-Zion scheduled to be out of class April 6-11.

Breaks from school are important for both student and staff morale which help the districts support all areas of learning.

"We believe that all students have the ability to learn and grow to their fullest potential when supported in the following areas: academia, social-emotional and behavioral," Allen said. "Fredericktown R-1 has a system of support in place for all students to ensure success as they move through their K-12 school career. We truly appreciate the trust our parents, guardians, and community have in us as we educate all students and are committed to providing a solid education for overall success."

The count down to the first day of school has begun.