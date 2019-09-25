{{featured_button_text}}
Eta Eta

Suk Cooper, president of Beta Sigma Phi Eta Eta Chapter

Suk Cooper, President of Beta Sigma Phi Eta Eta Chapter hosted Beginning Day at the home of Anna Brown on August 29.

Members were treated to a delicious meal prepared by Cooper. Following the meal, members worked on the program books for the coming year.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Meetings, committees and socials were assigned and needed changes made to information to be included in the new programs books were made. The budget for 2019-2010 was reviewed and updated.

Members concluded the evening by sharing their summer adventures.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments