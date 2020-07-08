Prideful, Independent, and Free

Rain earlier in the day threatened the plans but cleared up just in time for everyone to get a viewing spot, enjoy some Kona Ice and watch the show.

Hovis said Rotary Park had a few big puddles but that did not seem to phase anyone. He said the puddles added something fun for the kids.

"The kids were having a great time," Hovis said. "They took off their shoes and played in the puddles, splashing around as their parents watched from their cars."

Another group of kids brought out their bat, ball and bases putting together two teams for a quick baseball game.

This year's fireworks display almost did not happen after the Optimist Club, which usually puts on the fireworks, made the tough decision to cancel the event due to COVID-19 concerns. After hearing this news the City of Fredericktown decided to jump in and take on the responsibility of making it happen.

"This never would have been possible without the help of our donors," Hovis said. "They stepped up immediately, and we had the money raised in a matter of days. This community continues to amaze me every day. All I had to do was ask. These wonderful businesses are the reason we were able to have our annual fireworks this year."