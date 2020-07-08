Prideful, Independent, and Free

As fireworks shot into the air, July 3 at Rotary Park the community felt a sense of pride and was given a taste of normal life for the first time in months.
The annual fireworks display is the first community event to take place, without being virtual or canceled, since the COVID-19 outbreak. Events such as the Azalea Festival, Madison County Fair, Madison and Iron County Relay for Life and Feed the Families have all had to go virtual or cancel entirely.
Those attending watched the fireworks from Rotary Park, Azalea Park, JC Ball Park and all over town. Some even stayed home and watched them from their yards or driveways.
With social distancing in mind people backed their vehicles in and watched from their tailgates, truck beds or lawn chairs. The tailgating environment kept the groups in smaller sizes and spread out among the grounds.
"Premier Pyrotechnics put on another great show this year," Fredericktown Police Chief Eric Hovis said. "I would even say this may have been their best yet. They always top themselves year after year."
Hovis said he was happy to see everyone out, being safe and having a great time.
"I loved seeing all the happy faces," Hovis said. "I missed everyone, and it was great to see that we could all get together but still spread out and stay safe."
Rain earlier in the day threatened the plans but cleared up just in time for everyone to get a viewing spot, enjoy some Kona Ice and watch the show.
Hovis said Rotary Park had a few big puddles but that did not seem to phase anyone. He said the puddles added something fun for the kids.
"The kids were having a great time," Hovis said. "They took off their shoes and played in the puddles, splashing around as their parents watched from their cars."
Another group of kids brought out their bat, ball and bases putting together two teams for a quick baseball game.
This year's fireworks display almost did not happen after the Optimist Club, which usually puts on the fireworks, made the tough decision to cancel the event due to COVID-19 concerns. After hearing this news the City of Fredericktown decided to jump in and take on the responsibility of making it happen.
"This never would have been possible without the help of our donors," Hovis said. "They stepped up immediately, and we had the money raised in a matter of days. This community continues to amaze me every day. All I had to do was ask. These wonderful businesses are the reason we were able to have our annual fireworks this year."
Hovis said he is glad the community was able to experience the fireworks this year and looks forward to getting back to normal next year with the Optimist Club.
"The Optimist Club always does a great job and makes the day a whole event with games and concessions," Hovis said. "I'm glad the community did not have to miss out on the fireworks this year, but I think I speak for all of us when I say we are all looking forward to having things back to normal."
The community would like to thank Cap America, City of Fredericktown, Pense Brothers, Bess Insurance, Dominos, Fredericktown Family Dental, Azalea Festival Board, Madison County Chamber of Commerce, Sargents Construction, Safe Harbor Hospice, and Black River Electric Cooperative for making the financial contribution needed to have the fireworks show.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
