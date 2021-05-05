 Skip to main content
Primitive Quartet in concert
The Primitive Quartet of Candler, North Carolina, will be in concert May 15, at New Hope General Baptist Church in Silva. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the concert is at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Call 573-224-3654 for more information.

