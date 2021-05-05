Primitive Quartet in concert

The Primitive Quartet of Candler, North Carolina, will be in concert May 15, at New Hope General Baptist Church in Silva. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the concert is at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Call 573-224-3654 for more information.
