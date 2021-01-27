Principal goes extra mile

The need for school bus drivers, both full time and substitute, has increased over the years as requirements have increased and the certification has become more difficult to obtain.
Fredericktown R-I Director of Transportation Scott Sikes said the shortage of bus drivers is a nation-wide problem. He said the district will provide the training to become a licensed driver for someone who is interested in becoming a regular or substitute driver for the school district.
"To be a good bus driver, most importantly, a person must be observing, patient, caring and love kids," Sikes said. "The driver, other than their parent or guardian, is often the first person and the last person a student interacts with each day."
Fredericktown Elementary School Principal Joe Clauser said he heard Sikes asking for drivers and thought it would be a good opportunity to just pitch in and help out.
"Our students take several field trips during the school year and over the summer," Clauser said. "I thought it would be convenient to have my license for those times when it's difficult to find a driver."
Clauser said bus drivers are a very important part of the students' school experience.
"I remember all the bus drivers that I had growing up," Clauser said. "I even remember pretending like I was driving a bus when I was in elementary school. Back in the 80s, we had something called a Big Wheel, something like a low-rider tricycle. I remember riding around on mine, imagining it was a school bus and I was stopping and opening the door to let kids on. So I guess it's something I've just kind of always wanted to do."
Clauser said, the first time he was a substitute driver, he drove his kids route so he was familiar with part of it and had some help from his daughter.
"One of our first grade students found out the night before that I was going to be driving his bus the next morning," Clauser said. "He normally doesn't ride the bus in the mornings but he told his mom he wanted to ride that day. He slept in his school clothes so he could be ready to get to the bus stop."
Clauser said, when he pulls up to the elementary school building and opens the door, the students look up and gasp, "Mr. Clauser, you're driving our bus."
"It's not every day that your principal is also your bus driver," Clauser said. "It's also neat when I pick up students at the intermediate and middle school that I haven't seen in a few years, and to meet high school students who have a brother or sister in my building."
Clauser said, the hardest part about getting his license was learning the items for the pre-trip inspection such as the suspension and some of the parts under the hood. But, he said, after practicing the inspection three or four times and watching a couple videos, he felt comfortable enough to take the test.
Sikes said the district owns 24 buses, covering 16 routes per day and contracts out five routes to Mike Thompson and Sons LLC.
"The school district covers approximately 913 miles per day and our contractor covers 330 miles per day," Sikes said. "Annually the district covers approximately 210,000 miles, which includes daily routes, learning zone, athletic contests, field trips, summer school, etc. Our contractor covers approximately 55,000 miles per year on daily routes."
"We have a friendly staff that is always willing to help each other, as well as, where help is needed," Sikes said. "Feel free to come talk to me about becoming a driver and becoming a part of a great team."
Clauser said he is definitely glad he got his license.
"I have driven a morning route, an afternoon route and several learning zone routes," Clauser said. "It's something I look forward to because it gives me another chance to connect with students and I can't wait to drive an activity or long distance trip."