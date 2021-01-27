Principal goes extra mile

Clauser said, the first time he was a substitute driver, he drove his kids route so he was familiar with part of it and had some help from his daughter.

"One of our first grade students found out the night before that I was going to be driving his bus the next morning," Clauser said. "He normally doesn't ride the bus in the mornings but he told his mom he wanted to ride that day. He slept in his school clothes so he could be ready to get to the bus stop."

Clauser said, when he pulls up to the elementary school building and opens the door, the students look up and gasp, "Mr. Clauser, you're driving our bus."

"It's not every day that your principal is also your bus driver," Clauser said. "It's also neat when I pick up students at the intermediate and middle school that I haven't seen in a few years, and to meet high school students who have a brother or sister in my building."

Clauser said, the hardest part about getting his license was learning the items for the pre-trip inspection such as the suspension and some of the parts under the hood. But, he said, after practicing the inspection three or four times and watching a couple videos, he felt comfortable enough to take the test.