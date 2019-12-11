This past weekend the weather was beautiful and there were lots of interesting and exciting events for everyone to enjoy.
Crafts fairs, fun activities for all ages, parades, shopping events, decorations to put up, food to fix for special occasions, sites to visit and enjoy, get togethers with friends and family.
This time of year, most everyone’s calendars are packed full of places to go and things to do. Often, it is necessary to make tough decisions as to which ones we will attend because some events are scheduled on the same days. Also, emergency situations can arise unexpectedly, so adjustments need to be made accordingly.
For some of us, we begin the new year filling in our calendars, month by month, in preparation for certain events and special days we set aside for celebrations. There will always be those added occasions that pop up out of the blue, but basically, we feel we are pretty well prepared for the year. Something that has been included in our lives the last few years are "save the date" cards. These at least give us a heads up for the upcoming event and plenty of time to prepare. As we "make out our list and are checking it twice," as Santa would do, it might be interesting for us to evaluate our personal "priorities."
A friend and I went on the county church tour this past Saturday. It is educational to hear the history of many of our churches and how they were established. The stories of families that came to our area and settled down and made Madison County their homes. There was a sad note about several of the churches in the area that hurt my heart though. The size of their congregations has diminished to just a very small number. They don’t have church suppers or get togethers anymore. Their fellowship time with one another has gone by the wayside.
The reason for some of this may be because other churches have a more popular program, or more vibrant and energetic leader, or people’s friends attend somewhere else. All of us need to attend a church where we feel we are being fed the Word and where we feel we can contribute. That I totally understand. My question is this: Are there many in our community that just don’t see the importance of church attendance anymore? Are they too busy to make worship and fellowship with others a priority? None of us is "an island unto ourselves."
We need one another in the good times and the bad. Each of us needs to give as well as receive and we all have something that we can share with others. If you aren’t attending church somewhere, why not try it out and see if you don’t feel better by having gone and heard a message of hope, or love, or peace. You might be surprised at the outcome. I’m certain others will be glad you made it a priority to become involved too.
