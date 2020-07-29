Proclamation signed, backed by council

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Fredericktown City Council passed a proclamation before its regular bi-monthly meeting, July 27.

The proclamation endorses the proposed Highway of History Project as a Bicentennial Project for 2021. The State of Missouri will hold its bicentennial celebration throughout the year 2021.

As part of the proclamation, trails such as The Trail of Tears and The Planked Road are given recognition through proper signage and promotions.

St. Francois County DAR Member Nancy Cozean expressed to the council how important this project is to her and to the community.

"When I began to take trips through Fredericktown, I realized how close the Civil War battle was," Cozean said. "I had no idea how very close that battle was and when I looked at the fact that the union and the rebels were fighting in this area, at that courthouse, it became even more of a story. Then with the Trail of Tears coming through, it became even more of a real incredible story."

Cozean said when she began to look at the number of tribes that came through this area, and are still here, she realized even more of what an absolute gem the area is.