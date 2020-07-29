Proclamation signed, backed by council

The Fredericktown City Council passed a proclamation before its regular bi-monthly meeting, July 27.
The proclamation endorses the proposed Highway of History Project as a Bicentennial Project for 2021. The State of Missouri will hold its bicentennial celebration throughout the year 2021.
As part of the proclamation, trails such as The Trail of Tears and The Planked Road are given recognition through proper signage and promotions.
St. Francois County DAR Member Nancy Cozean expressed to the council how important this project is to her and to the community.
"When I began to take trips through Fredericktown, I realized how close the Civil War battle was," Cozean said. "I had no idea how very close that battle was and when I looked at the fact that the union and the rebels were fighting in this area, at that courthouse, it became even more of a story. Then with the Trail of Tears coming through, it became even more of a real incredible story."
Cozean said when she began to look at the number of tribes that came through this area, and are still here, she realized even more of what an absolute gem the area is.
"There is no need, I think, for us to even think about traveling to other countries at this point," Cozean said. "Those Americans who are afraid of getting stuck in China, those Americans who are worried about getting to areas and can't get back, well we can give them what is called a stay vacation."
Cozean said, by working together, the area communities can provide a wonderful stay vacation right here.
"We are doing it for a very good reason," Cozean said. "That is for our mom and pop stores who are having a difficult time. We are doing it because our kids are confused and hurt."
Cozean said many do not know what the community has to give and she thinks a good place to start is working together with things like signage.
"We have parks in this area, so people don’t have to worry about distancing they can come and stay as long as they want," Cozean said. "We hope they stay longer. We hope they re-explore this region. What I’m suggesting is we work together and we think about how we can compliment each other how we can encourage each other."
Cozean encouraged the council to think of stories which can be told to bring Americans home again and discover what great things are offered right here.
During work session business, Madison County MU Extension County Engagement Specialist Ashley Bales gave the council an update on her office. She said they have been helping to coordinate food deliveries with the Senior Center and Madison County Food Pantry and have been using funds to refill the blessing boxes around town.
The MU Extension has also helped acquire multiple grants; one for bike racks which have been installed around town and they helped the Madison County Food Pantry write an emergency funding grant for which they received $5,000.
Bales also made a formal request for the city to consider budgeting $6,000 to help pay for some of the expenses of the Madison County Extension Office.
"In the past, extension has been funded 100% by the county," Bales said. "They have provided us with a $50,000 allocation every year for several years."
Bales said, last year there were discussions of cutting their budget by 20% and the office began looking at other funding options in order to continue to provide the resources to the community.
City Attorney Mary Boner brought a request to the council made by the attorney of Missouri Cobalt. She said she had been asked to see if the council would be willing to consider partnering with the mines and setting up a TIF district.
"They would annex the whole 1,800 acres in the city, contingent on, they would want an agreement with the city that says if the TIF district does not come into fruition, they would then de annex," Boner said. "The 1,800 acres would have to be annexed into the city limits before the process to become a TIF district could even begin."
Boner said Missouri Cobalt is wanting to have this done by the end of the year.
The council decided it would consider the option of creating a TIF district but would need more information and would like to talk to an attorney who specializes in the subject.
The council will hold a special meeting in order to discuss the topic with the specialist and possibly set the date of hearing for annexation.
In other business, the council issued a liquor license to Harps Food Store #208 and approved the annual temporary liquor license for the St. Michael Church Oktober Fest.
Two requests for division of property, one at #11 Riverwoods Lot #8 and the other at 210 E. Murta, were sent to the planning and zoning commission.
During regular session, the council passed an ordinance to execute an agreement between the city and Power Line Consultants to relocate electric lines on North Chamber Drive.
A public hearing was held at 5 p.m., prior to the meeting regarding rezoning a parcel of land located at 400 Graham Ave. from R-2 to R-3.
The next scheduled meeting of the Fredericktown City Council is Aug. 10 immediately following the 5:30 p.m. work session at City Hall.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!