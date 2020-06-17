Progress at Nebraska, Missouri Superfund Sites make latest EPA listing for accomplishments

In Fiscal Year 2019, the Agency finalized enforcement agreements with two Potentially Responsible Parties, concluding approximately five years of negotiations and setting in motion the cleanup of lead-contaminated yards near the large mine waste piles at the site. Under the agreement with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, the state is cleaning up the remaining 57 of 98 residential properties and paying the Agency $65,000 in past and future costs. NL Industries will pay $13 million to be placed in a special account for cleanup of residential properties at the site. The site, located in a former mining region known as the "Old Lead Belt,” approximately 70 miles south of St. Louis, is the result of historic mining activities and involves contaminated surface soils, sediments, surface water, and groundwater.