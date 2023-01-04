Project Graduation on a mission to keep seniors safe

Fredericktown Project Graduation has been a tradition for 33 years as a way to recognize the accomplishments of graduating seniors.

For the first time, the neighboring Marquand-Zion seniors have been invited to join the Fredericktown graduates in the celebration as guests.

The event will occur directly after the FHS graduation ceremony on May 19, 2023, and will provide an exciting lock-in style party, free of drugs and alcohol.

Each year, parents and guardians of the graduating class form a committee to raise funds for the event. FHS Project Graduation is an entirely self-supported program, 100% privately funded with no budget from the school district. The generosity of parents, townspeople and the businesses and organizations of Madison County makes this event possible.

The 2023 Project Graduation committee set an ambitious goal this year, to cover event expenses and provide a monetary gift/scholarship to every senior in attendance. There are 131 eligible FHS seniors and six Marquand-Zion seniors. With so many challenges during the past several years, the group felt strongly about being able to help each senior in starting life’s next journey.

The great news is, through donations and fundraising events between September and October, the committee can report event expenses related to the venue have been fully covered. This means all donations from this point forward will go directly to the 2023 Project Graduation Scholarship/Gift Project.

Project Graduation needs your help and understands support comes in all shapes and sizes.

As parents and guardians of the 2023 graduating classes in Madison County, Project Graduation appreciates your commitment to the residents and the youth in the area.

The group's mission is to keep seniors safe and sober on graduation night – and we thank you in advance for being part of the effort to ease the burdens on the first moments of adulthood by supporting the scholarship/gift efforts.

Donations of any shape or size are being accepted to help the graduates. The committee does offer four sponsorship tiers with different benefits, including recognition on t-shirts, a "thank you" included in an advertisement and Facebook recognition. Tiers start at $100, $250, $500, and $1,000 and up.

If you would like to make a donation to this year's FHS Project Graduation, checks payable to FHS Project Graduation can be mailed to Jennifer McClanahand at 1058 Madison 9296, Fredericktown, MO 63645

McClanahand, committee chair, can be reached at 573-450-9027.