The 2023 Project Graduation committee has a full schedule of fundraising fun set for March 18 with Project Palooza.

The fun begins with a SxS ride. Registration starts at 10 a.m. at Cherokee Pass Mobile, with the ride beginning at 11 a.m. The ride will end at approximately 6:30 p.m. at Beaver Valley for dinner. Fee is $25 per buggy or $40 per buggy w/dinner. For more information call 573-366-6372.

An 18 hole Day/Night Golf Tournament will be held the same day at Beaver Valery Golf Club. Tee off will be at 4 p.m. with the first 9 holes done at approximately 6 p.m. for dinner. The second 9 will start at approximately sunset. The cost is $65 per player. To sign up, call Beaver Valley at 573-783-0012.

Dinner will be a Hungry Gardener style pulled pork dinner with sides and dessert. Dine-in, take-out or delivery is available at $10 per person and begins at 5 p.m. Food is available while supplies last.

Live music by Park Martin will be playing at Beaver Valley Golf Club starting at 6 p.m. There will also be a silent auction held throughout the day.

For more information visit the Project Graduation, Fredericktown, MO Facebook page.