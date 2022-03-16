Projects, pay, progress at council meeting

The Fredericktown City Council passed a resolution increasing the pay scale of the police department at its regularly scheduled meeting, March 14.

The resolution and pay scale were discussed during work session before it was read by title only and passed by the council during regular session business.

The pay scale shows a patrolman ranging in pay from $16.25 an hour for the first year and up to $19.25 an hour for five or more years of experience. Both detectives and sergeants range from $20 to $23 per hour based on years of experience.

"We have looked at other cities comparable to ours and I think we have come up with a good plan to update those and get them as close, if not right on target," Mayor Kelly Korokis said.

The resolution states the funds made available from the public safety tax, passed Aug. 7, 2018, shall be utilized to provide wages to the city's police department personnel.

Also during regular session business an ordinance was passed to execute an agreement between the City of Fredericktown and Madison County Progress, Inc. relative to the sale of property in the business park.

According to the agreement, attached as exhibit A to the ordinance, the city has agreed to sell the 4.03 acre lot for $10 with the understanding that construction of a recreational facility will begin within one year of closing and will remain the purpose of the land for at least 20 years.

The contract states, the buyer desires to construct an at least 10,000 square foot recreational facility building for the purposes of such activities as basketball, volleyball, indoor soccer, meeting rooms, batting cages, concession and other activities in the City of Fredericktown.

The document goes on to explain that if Madison County Progress, Inc. sells/leases the property or does not build a recreational facility and operate it as such for 20 years, allowing three years for construction, it would have to purchase the land for the full price of $30,100 within 30 days of the violation.

During work session business, the council revisited the topic of sewer line issues. City Engineer Tim Baer said, the city is trying to get some grant funding to help pay for sewer line replacement from the wastewater plant maybe up to Newberry Street.

Baer said, he will touch base with Ashley Baudendistal regarding what she needs to get the application put together and submitted. Baer said a cost estimate of what construction costs would be with that project will be needed in order to have a ballpark figure of what the city would be requesting. The project would replace and increase the size of the sewer pipes.

In other business, the council sent a request for a major subdivision plan from Kyle Stephens, located off of Jennifer Street, to planning and zoning.

"This is the lot that him and Brad Reagan split, that vacant area over there," Building Inspector Jeff Farmer said. "He is wanting to build five houses, two off the end of Elm Street, two off of Watson and one off of Jennifer. So that lot would be split into five lots."

The council also approved the purchase of two 6-yard dumpsters, for the cost of $3,100 and 100 trash carts, for the cost of $7,000, from Armor Equipment. City Administrator James Settle said the sanitation department has been working to replace the old style trash carts with the new style, replacing them as they break.

The city employee flow chart was reviewed by the council. The rough draft of the chart's basic structure did not change, but some of the positions and amount of employees in the department have changed. The council said the chart looked good and directed City Attorney Mary Boner to draft a resolution for the next meeting.

During regular session business, Korokis invited everyone to attend the City vs. County Softball Game scheduled for 10 a.m., March 26 at the Sports Complex.

Alderman Paul Brown asked about the new project in Junction City during the administrator's report. This topic drew out some interest from the crowd in attendance and further details were requested.

Alderman Kevin Jones said it is a St. Louis based company called Interco which is a metalronics recycler. He said they are supposed to build a 185,000 square foot building.

Settle said it is coming and, the company seems pretty serious about it.

The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council will be March 28 immediately following the 5:30 p.m. work session at city hall. Multiple public hearings will be held on same night starting at 5 p.m.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

