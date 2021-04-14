Prom After Party

Prom is a fun night for high school juniors and seniors to let loose and have a good time, but for many the night ends too quickly.

After Shock Youth Ministry leaders wanted to offer a safe and fun environment for Fredericktown Juniors and Seniors to keep the party going. For the third year, the annual After Prom Party will be held from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., April 24 at the Fredericktown Armory.

Students can head on over after the Prom for free food, games, giveaways and more.

There will be an inflatable obstacle course as well as inflatable jousting. Prizes will be drawn every fifteen minutes starting at 9:45 p.m. and someone who is still there at 12:25 a.m. will walk away with a laptop.

"The goal is to provide a free, fun and memorable event where students can go after prom with their friends, somewhere that is safe and alcohol and drug-free," Missy Bowman said. "Community churches, businesses, individuals and organizations have donated items and money to help provide the entertainment, games, prizes and food for our local kids. But most importantly they helped provide them with an environment that will keep them safe on prom night."

Some of the prizes include gift cards, gas cards, cash and baskets with miscellaneous prizes in them.