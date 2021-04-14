 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prom After Party
0 comments

Prom After Party

{{featured_button_text}}
Prom After Party
Provided by Missy Bowman

Prom is a fun night for high school juniors and seniors to let loose and have a good time, but for many the night ends too quickly.

After Shock Youth Ministry leaders wanted to offer a safe and fun environment for Fredericktown Juniors and Seniors to keep the party going. For the third year, the annual After Prom Party will be held from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., April 24 at the Fredericktown Armory.

Students can head on over after the Prom for free food, games, giveaways and more. 

There will be an inflatable obstacle course as well as inflatable jousting. Prizes will be drawn every fifteen minutes starting at 9:45 p.m. and someone who is still there at 12:25 a.m. will walk away with a laptop.

"The goal is to provide a free, fun and memorable event where students can go after prom with their friends, somewhere that is safe and alcohol and drug-free," Missy Bowman said. "Community churches, businesses, individuals and organizations have donated items and money to help provide the entertainment, games, prizes and food for our local kids. But most importantly they helped provide them with an environment that will keep them safe on prom night."

Some of the prizes include gift cards, gas cards, cash and baskets with miscellaneous prizes in them. 

There will be drinks and food including ice cream, crispitos and pizza. 

Bowman said she encourages all juniors and seniors to attend the event and asks the parents to encourage it as well. She said everything is free and just a fun time to spend with friends.

If you have any further questions contact Missy Bowman at 573-561-6293.

"I just want to thank those who have donated and help provide this safe environment for our local juniors and seniors," Bowman said. "The generosity and dedication to the youth in our community is recognized and appreciated by us all."

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Coach Kegley
Democrat News

Coach Kegley

  • Updated

Perry Kegley was a tremendous basketball player, a committed teacher, a loving husband and father, an admired brother, brother-in-law, father-…

+2
Hopping good time
Democrat News

Hopping good time

  • Updated

The former Barrett Jensen parking lot in Fredericktown was full of smiling faces April 3, as children enjoyed free games, a bounce house, Gaga…

Donald Raymond Montgomery
Obituaries

Donald Raymond Montgomery

Donald Raymond Montgomery, 84, died Saturday, April 3, 2021 at his home near Fredericktown. He was born July 13, 1936 in St. Louis, son of Cli…

Perry Don Kegley
Obituaries

Perry Don Kegley

Perry Don Kegley, 82, of Fredericktown, died Monday, March 29, 2021, at Madison Medical Center in Fredericktown. He was born January 18, 1939,…

Barbara June Wright
Obituaries

Barbara June Wright

Barbara June Wright, 77, of Crystal City, Missouri died Monday, March 29, 2021 at Mercy Jefferson Hospital in Festus, Missouri. She was born J…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News