Prom officially canceled

The Fredericktown R-I School Board voted to cancel prom at their meeting June 16.
"We've never really came out and said a whole lot about prom," Superintendent Brett Reutzel said. "There's been so many other things going this way and that. What we would like to do is cancel prom officially. That way the word can get out to people."
Reutzel said not many have asked about prom and while he thinks a few will be disappointed he thinks the majority have already moved on.
"Project Grad did an event last Friday night, 50 students showed up out of 116 graduates," Reutzel said. "I think our best option at this point is just to cancel our prom and make it official."
The board agreed and the Fredericktown High School 2020 Prom was canceled.
At the start of the meeting the board reorganized with Angie Souden, Kristen Starkey and Jennifer Hale taking their oath of office.
The board voted Richard Allgier as president and Xandra Sonderman as the vice president of the R-I board.
The board then approved the election results from the election on June 2.
"I was very pleased, of course, with the results," Reutzel said. "I'm very appreciative of our community, staff and everyone who votes."
The board then voted to increase lunch and breakfast prices by 10 cents making K-8 breakfast $1.85 and lunch $2.45, 6-12 breakfast $2.45 and $1.85 and reduced breakfast 30 cents and lunch 40 cents.
Assistant Superintendent Chadd Starkey presented the board with a preliminary document with reopening ideas.
"It's a draft version with CDC recommendations for reopening school along with school insurance carriers and MSBA attorneys," Starkey said. "It's pretty wide open, we can do whatever we want with it, but at least we have something on paper and we will fine tune it before we make it public."
The board then discussed how well summer school has been going. Reutzel said the high school has been seeing around 140 students with kindergarten to eighth grade starting June 17.
"We've had some questions," Reutzel said. "We are following protocol as much as we can and all the things we have talked about before, we have water bottle filling stations, hand sanitizers. We are going to try and do everything we can to make every effort to stop the spread."
High School Principal Craig Gibbs said attendance is down a little but not as much as he suspect. He said they are down 20 to 25 kids.
Reutzel said the board would discuss the budget at the next meeting on June 23.
After the meeting the board surprised Reutzel with a farewell gift. His final day with the district is June 30.
"We weren't sure we were going to have a meeting next week so we wanted to do this, this week," Board Member Jennifer Hale said. "We just appreciate you taking care of our kids. We are grateful for everything you have done for this district. Happy retirement and we hope you enjoy every single day."
"It's been a pleasure, it really has, it's been my privilege," Reutzel said. "It's been challenging at times and rewarding at times which I think kind of goes with the job but you all have been really good to work with."
Reutzel said the board and himself all have the students best interests in mind and they make decisions upon that.
"There may be a time or two when we don't agree but yet we still can work together," Reutzel said. "I think that is what makes it unique. It's for the kids that is what we are here for."
The Fredericktown R-I School Board held a special meeting 5 p.m., June 23. The meeting was held after the paper went to press and the recap will be available in the July 1 Democrat News.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!