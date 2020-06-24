Prom officially canceled

After the meeting the board surprised Reutzel with a farewell gift. His final day with the district is June 30.

"We weren't sure we were going to have a meeting next week so we wanted to do this, this week," Board Member Jennifer Hale said. "We just appreciate you taking care of our kids. We are grateful for everything you have done for this district. Happy retirement and we hope you enjoy every single day."

"It's been a pleasure, it really has, it's been my privilege," Reutzel said. "It's been challenging at times and rewarding at times which I think kind of goes with the job but you all have been really good to work with."

Reutzel said the board and himself all have the students best interests in mind and they make decisions upon that.

"There may be a time or two when we don't agree but yet we still can work together," Reutzel said. "I think that is what makes it unique. It's for the kids that is what we are here for."

The Fredericktown R-I School Board held a special meeting 5 p.m., June 23. The meeting was held after the paper went to press and the recap will be available in the July 1 Democrat News.

