Property rights battle coming down to wire

The operators plan to buy wind power from private wind farms and sell it to actual utility companies for profit. The company will not deliver power to any end-user customers, although it has agreed to send a small amount of power to a buyer in Missouri. The PSC would not regulate the company or its prices. There is no state oversight of how much the company could charge or how much profit it could bank for its investor owners. In short, this is a moneymaking venture, not a public service – and it’s wrong to force people to sell their land for a private project that doesn’t really benefit Missourians.

Using eminent domain in this way sets a very dangerous precedent and, arguably, makes it easier for our state to become the transmission superhighway for the Green New Deal. Senator Jason Bean and Representative Mike Haffner have introduced SB 508 and HB 527, respectively, to prohibit using eminent domain for merchant transmission lines. The bills would also require local county commissions to approve any such projects. These common-sense changes would not prohibit future lines. Instead, they would ensure developers treat landowners fairly and negotiate to buy easements.

The Missouri House of Representatives passed this legislation early in the 2021 session, and it is now awaiting a vote in the Senate. If you agree that property rights should not be for sale to the highest bidder, contact your Senator today. Urge them to vote for eminent domain reform to protect Missouri property rights. If this abuse is not stopped today, it could be your farm they come for tomorrow.

Garrett Hawkins, a farmer from Appleton City, is President of Missouri Farm Bureau, the state's largest farm organization.

