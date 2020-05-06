Proposed election legislation for State Emergency

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In the days following the March 10 presidential preference primary, while the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic was accelerating, local election authorities across the state began sounding the alarm about the challenges to administering elections during emergency situations.

Shortly after that election, both the courts and Governor Parson agreed that a postponement of the April 7, 2020 election to June 2, 2020 would be in the best interest of Missouri’s voters and election judges. However, we still have work to do to make sure every eligible Missouri voter can safely, securely, and accessibly cast a ballot in the remaining elections of 2020.

Local election authorities are acutely aware of the limitations of Missouri’s election law and the effects that it has on the average voter. We have all heard from voters that are struggling with the decision of casting a ballot or feeling that they are risking their health by venturing to a polling place during the current pandemic. We are working hard and together to share best practices, but we also want to work with our representatives in the legislature.