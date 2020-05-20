Proposition Property Tax Relief

"With a sales tax, visitors that frequent our county who currently provide no tax revenue would now be contributing to the growth and success of the district," Buesking said. "We expect to see an increase in the district's yearly operating budget."

Buesking said the additional funding is needed for recruitment and retention of qualified paramedics.

"This is the No. 1 management challenge nationwide in EMS," Buesking said. "Meeting this challenge is the key to the district's ability to maintain Advanced Life Support. In addition to the ever rising cost of advance medical equipment, dependable vehicles, maintenance and medical supplies make additional revenues essential."

Buesking said this type of tax proposition has been passed in 57 other ambulance districts in Missouri by wide margins.

"We feel that broadening the tax base not only benefits the future of the district but is also a more fair way of funding the district," Buesking said. "EMS is crucial in rural communities as a person is five times more likely to survive a sudden cardiac arrest and 2.5 times more likely to survive a major traumatic injury. EMS is the community's first line of defense in a medical emergency."

Buesking said the district looks forward to continuing to provide Advance Life Support service to its community members. He said anyone with questions or concerns can feel free to forward a call to him at 573-783-7900.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.