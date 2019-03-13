Prospective students and their parents are invited to attend Show Me Day, March 23, on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University.
“Show Me Day is an opportunity for individuals interested in Southeast to visit our campus and see the wide variety of academic programs and services we offer,” said Lenell Hahn, director of admissions.
“Students can learn about Southeast’s admission process, meet with faculty from our academic departments and interact with current Southeast students,” Hahn said. “We are thrilled to have students and parents here to explore and experience our vibrant and growing campus community. We want them to get as much information as possible during the day so they feel confident when they choose Southeast.”
The day will begin with registration at 9:30 a.m. in the Show Me Center. Students are then invited to browse through a Student Life Fair after they register from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. The fair will allow prospective students to meet Southeast students and staff from areas such as Campus Ministries, Career Services, Dining Services, Greek Life, Academic Support Centers, Residence Life and the Honors Program.
The day will officially begin at 10 a.m. with a presentation by the director of admissions, followed by an introduction of Southeast admissions staff and student leaders. Prospective students will also have an opportunity to meet Southeast’s Redhawks mascot, Rowdy, who will make a special guest appearance along with the Southeast Sundancers and cheerleaders. Following the presentation, an academic fair will take place in the Student Recreation Center East Gym and will feature informational displays of the university’s various academic departments.
After participating in the Academic Fair, prospective students may attend presentations on financing their education, living on campus, diversity and inclusion, and transferring to Southeast. Show Me Day will conclude with a tour of campus and the opportunity to dine during lunch in Towers Café.
“Southeast is fortunate to have award-winning dining facilities, and we want our guests to experience the quality and value offered to our students,” Hahn said.
Students interested in learning more about Southeast can visit a number of special events from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. These will include open house events for the Department of Engineering and Technology, Department of History and Anthropology, College of Business and Computing, College of Education, Health and Human Studies, Jane Stephens Honors Program, Rust Center for Media and the Catapult Creative House. Tours of River Campus and Greek Hill will also follow lunch.
To register for the event, visit semo.edu/showmeday. For more information, please contact Casey Hohler, campus visit and event coordinator in the Office of Admissions, at 573-651-2053 or mailto:showmeday@semo.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.