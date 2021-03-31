Protecting our kids (and our rights)

Another bill I’m excited about is Senate Bill 571. We took testimony on this legislation this week in the Governmental Accountability and Fiscal Oversight Committee. The measure authorizes the General Assembly to review federal rules, congressional actions and executive orders issued by the president of the United States to determine if they are constitutional. When in doubt, the Legislature could ask Missouri’s attorney general to seek an exemption, or attempt to have the action declared unconstitutional.

I am incredibly concerned about overreach by the federal government. We all should be in light of statements made by the new administration in Washington. They’ve been far too vocal about wanting to take away our Second Amendment rights. I also fear they will attempt to impose new environmental regulations that will harm our Missouri economy. I wish we didn’t need this legislation, but we absolutely do. Just like we MUST pass the Second Amendment Preservation Act this year. It is my priority to help the bill’s sponsors to make certain we have this policy in effect as soon as possible. We need to be prepared to push back against the heavy hand of the federal government. It’s our right, as a state, to do that.