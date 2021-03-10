Protecting students with food allergies

To address this issue, in 2018 I was able to add an amendment to HB 1744 that ultimately became law. This simple change to our statute states students do not have to purchase a meal plan if they present a doctor’s note for a food allergy or other medical dietary issue. Keep in mind, this is optional. A student with food allergies has the right to purchase a meal plan if they choose to do so. This simply states that a university cannot make a student with allergies pay for the plan. Even with universities that provide alternative meal plans or make special accommodations for those with allergies, the student still has the option to opt out of paying for the plan.

I worked to pass this change into law because I believe it’s important to protect the health and well-being of our young people, and also because I think it makes no sense to charge students for a service they may not be able to safely utilize. People with food allergies and sensitivities become very adept at navigating the challenges associated with preparing or finding safe meal options. If they are uncomfortable with the thought of relying on a campus dining service to protect them from dangerous allergens, I think it only makes sense to allow them to handle their own choices so they can ensure their physical and mental well-being.

As someone who lives with serious food allergies, and who has children who do as well, I know how difficult and stressful it can be to manage my family’s safety when eating meals we haven’t prepared on our own. It’s difficult to have trust in the fact the food you are being served is free of allergens or has not been cross-contaminated in some way. For the many students with food allergies who attend our public universities, I know you and your families have similar concerns. Please know the power to protect your own health is in your hands. You know best how to manage your dietary needs and I encourage you to do so.

