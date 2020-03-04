Protecting the integrity of Missouri's election system

In 2016, Missouri voters approved a constitutional amendment to authorize the Voter ID law. In January 2020 the Missouri Supreme Court found the affidavit portion of the law unconstitutional. So, we took action this week in the House to reinstitute a voter ID requirement that was approved by more than 60 percent of Missourians. House Bill 1600 would bring clarity to the requirements that were gutted by a Missouri Supreme Court decision in January.

The bill we approved would remove the affidavit requirement and instead give voters without a valid photo ID the option to cast a provisional ballot. Individuals who cast a provisional ballot would need to sign a statement saying they will return to the polling place the same day with a valid ID in order to have their vote counted.

I think this bill is designed to protect the integrity of Missouri’s election system. The provisional ballot language will ensure no one is turned away at the ballot box for not having proper identification. It’s time to re-legislate and defend the views of voters and the vote of our citizens. The bill now awaits a final vote in the House.

Two Bills Sent to the Senate