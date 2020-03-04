Protecting the integrity of Missouri's election system

In 2016, Missouri voters approved a constitutional amendment to authorize the Voter ID law. In January 2020 the Missouri Supreme Court found the affidavit portion of the law unconstitutional. So, we took action this week in the House to reinstitute a voter ID requirement that was approved by more than 60 percent of Missourians. House Bill 1600 would bring clarity to the requirements that were gutted by a Missouri Supreme Court decision in January.
The bill we approved would remove the affidavit requirement and instead give voters without a valid photo ID the option to cast a provisional ballot. Individuals who cast a provisional ballot would need to sign a statement saying they will return to the polling place the same day with a valid ID in order to have their vote counted.
I think this bill is designed to protect the integrity of Missouri’s election system. The provisional ballot language will ensure no one is turned away at the ballot box for not having proper identification. It’s time to re-legislate and defend the views of voters and the vote of our citizens. The bill now awaits a final vote in the House.
Two Bills Sent to the Senate
HB 1868 requires the State Board of Education, in consultation with the Career and Technical Advisory Council, to develop a statewide plan establishing the minimum requirements for a Career and Technical Education (CTE) Certificate. I think this is a necessary aspect of career and technical education planning. I see this as a great opportunity for emphasis on career technical education.
HB 1873 creates the offense of vehicle hijacking, which is committed when an individual knowingly uses or threatens the use of physical force upon another individual to seize or attempt to seize possession or control of a vehicle. I supported this bill which will allow prosecutors to charge offenders with a class B felony offense rather than having to rely on the broader robbery or stealing statutes.