Protection orders bill passes

It was a crazy busy week in the Missouri Senate this week. With the deadline for finishing the budget looming and just one more week of session remaining, the pressure was on to get things done. Bills were practically flying back and forth between the Senate and House chambers as each body added their own mark on legislation. No bill can pass unless both chambers approve the exact same language, so if a Senate bill gets changed in the House, it has to come back to the Senate for another vote, and vice versa for House bills.

We continue to work toward passing the policy priorities I mentioned in my legislative report last week: the ban on vaccine passports, the declaration of churches as essential facilities, a prohibition against critical race theory education in our classrooms and passage of the Second Amendment Preservation Act. With help from like-minded colleagues in the House and Senate, I’m hopeful each of these policies is enacted, either as stand-alone bills or as amendments.

The Second Amendment Preservation Act received a “do pass” recommendation from the Senate Governmental Accountability and Fiscal Oversight Committee this week. That’s a huge step toward getting the bill brought up on the Senate floor. I truly believe this is one of the most important bills before the Legislature this year, and I’m committed to seeing it passed.