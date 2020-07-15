Public comment period extended for proposed restoration project in southeast Missouri

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, acting as trustees for Natural Resource Damage Assessment and Restoration, have extended the comment period on the recently completed Draft Restoration Plan and Environmental Assessment for Big River at Calico Creek.
We will accept comments through July 31, 2020, to allow additional opportunities for review and input. We have posted an online summary of the project to assist in review.
The draft plan outlines a proposed restoration project and alternatives designed to restore resources injured by impacts from releases of hazardous substances from lead mining activities in Jefferson County in southeast Missouri. The trustees invite the public to review the draft plan, which is available on the Service’s website for Natural Resource Damage Assessment activities in southeast Missouri.
Agency representatives will be available by phone or email to discuss the proposed restoration project described in the draft plan. The proposed project includes stream bank and floodplain revegetation, soil stabilization and upland timber stand improvement covering nearly 600 acres along the Big River near the confluence of Calico Creek.
Public participation is an important part of the Natural Resource Damage Assessment and Restoration process. The health and safety of members of the public, employees, volunteers and partners is our number one priority while we work with federal, state and local partners to reduce the spread of the COVID-19). In lieu of a public meeting, the trustees have posted information about the proposed natural resource project; we encourage and will accept comments on the draft restoration plan through July 31, 2020.
You may mail your comments to:
Dave Mosby
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
101 Park DeVille Dr. Suite A
Columbia, MO 65203
or call Dave Mosby at 573-476-9552.
To obtain a copy of the draft restoration plan and to learn more about the Natural Resource Damage Assessment and Restoration process and the Southeast Missouri Lead Mining District, visit the Service’s website for Natural Resource Damage Assessment activities in southeast Missouri.
