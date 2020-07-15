Public comment period extended for proposed restoration project in southeast Missouri

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, acting as trustees for Natural Resource Damage Assessment and Restoration, have extended the comment period on the recently completed Draft Restoration Plan and Environmental Assessment for Big River at Calico Creek.

We will accept comments through July 31, 2020, to allow additional opportunities for review and input. We have posted an online summary of the project to assist in review.

The draft plan outlines a proposed restoration project and alternatives designed to restore resources injured by impacts from releases of hazardous substances from lead mining activities in Jefferson County in southeast Missouri. The trustees invite the public to review the draft plan, which is available on the Service’s website for Natural Resource Damage Assessment activities in southeast Missouri.

Agency representatives will be available by phone or email to discuss the proposed restoration project described in the draft plan. The proposed project includes stream bank and floodplain revegetation, soil stabilization and upland timber stand improvement covering nearly 600 acres along the Big River near the confluence of Calico Creek.