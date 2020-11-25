Public comment results, next steps for Crane Lake dam project

Progress continues on the Crane Lake High Hazard Dam Safety and Compliance Project with the closing of the official 30-day Notice and Comment period Nov. 16, 2020.
This public comment period was a formal step in the project planning process where the public was invited to review the draft environmental assessment to validate the analysis or to point out anything missing. A total of 18 official comments were received from the public, along with two Facebook comments.
“When analyzed, the comments brought up ideas and concerns that had been addressed in the draft environmental assessment; but, they served as good reminders about what the public finds important,” said Becky Ewing, District Ranger for the Potosi/Fredericktown Ranger District.
One commenter requested that native forbs be planted on disturbed areas. The planning team double-checked the environmental assessment and confirmed that native plantings were included in rehabilitation plans for any disturbed areas. Another comment identified that heavy equipment needed for either alternative could damage county infrastructure. Engineers and planning team members will meet with Iron County officials to identify preferred routes and road-stream crossings of concern prior to completion of contract specifications.
A third commenter offered suggestions for improving access to the lake by deepening shoreline areas and removing tree stumps. The proposed action (Alternative E) did incorporate access improvements that could be done while the water level was lowered for work on the dam, such as deepening the launch area and access to the deeper lake. Shoreline deepening on a large scale was not included in the proposed action because those areas, while hard to fish, are important for fish spawning and nursery areas.
The remainder of commenters voiced their opinions on whether Forest Supervisor Sherri Schwenke should choose the proposed action (repair the dam) or the alternative (decommission the dam).
“More people favored keeping the dam and lake, but we did receive comments from people wanting to see the dam decommissioned and the area restored to a forested valley,” Ewing said.
The planning team is awaiting some information from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service regarding protections for the rare Big Creek crayfish that is found in Crane Pond Creek. Once received, the environmental assessment will be finalized. Then, Forest Supervisor Schwenke will make her decision on which alternative she will choose.
People who have participated in the various public involvement phases of the project will have standing to object to the decision during a 45-day period which starts upon release of the draft Decision Notice. Once the objections period is closed, and if no objections are received, the Forest Supervisor will finalize the Decision Notice and the project will then be cleared for implementation.
“We value public involvement in all aspects of national forest management, and I am thankful to everyone that took their time to participate in this National Environmental Policy Act process—you have brought us to a point where a well-informed decision can be made in the next few months,” Ewing said.
To receive updates on Mark Twain National Forest events and happenings, follow us on Twitter @marktwain_nf, and like us on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/marktwainnationalforest.
Mark Twain National Forest – It’s All Yours.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!