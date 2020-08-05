You are the owner of this article.
Public Hearing Set
Public Hearing Set

City Council Sets Public Hearing

The Fredericktown City Council held a special work session, Aug. 3 to set a public hearing for Missouri Cobalt's petition for annexation. The public hearing will be at 5:15 p.m., Aug. 24 at city hall. 

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

