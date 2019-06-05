Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site and Elephant Rocks State Park will host their annual public meeting from 6 to 8 p.m., June 15 at the Battle of Pilot Knob day use picnic shelter.
The meeting is for anyone who would like to provide input about the historic site and park. Park staff will be providing a summary of the past year and an update on what is planned for the future.
In conjunction with the meeting the park staff will also be hosting a father’s day event. Kids who attend with their parents will be able to put together a wooden tool box to give to that special person in their life that fills the role of “dad.”
The event is free and open to the public. Please note there are only 30 tool boxes ready for the children so if more than 30 kids show up siblings will be asked to work together on a tool box for their parent. For more information call 573-546-3454.
