Public review, comments sought for Crane Lake Dam planning document

Mark Twain National Forest officials announced the final formal public involvement period for the Crane Lake High Hazard Dam Safety and Rehabilitation Project is set to begin Oct. 15.
A planning document titled, Proposed Action and Preliminary Alternatives for 30-Day Comment Period, will be available for review and comment on Oct. 15. This document is a summary of the ongoing analysis and the effects of implementing the proposed activities on various resources.
Crane Lake dam’s structural, hydrologic, hydraulic, and seismic deficiencies are well documented. The dam is not in compliance with federal dam safety regulations. Crane Lake is a 100-acre recreation lake in Iron County, Missouri, located on Mark Twain National Forest’s Fredericktown unit. The lake level has been partially lowered since 2015 as a safety measure.
Nine engineering options to address the dam’s deficiencies were presented to the public during fall 2019. Upon review of the options and the feedback given by the public, Forest Supervisor Sherri Schwenke chartered a team of resource specialists to analyze two of the nine options. One is her proposed option - Armor the Dam with Roller-Compacted Concrete and Buttress the Spillways. Schwenke requested a second option, Decommission Dam and Restore Lake Bed and Crane Pond Creek, be included in the analysis because deferred maintenance is an agency-wide issue.
“The purpose of soliciting comments during the official 30-day comment period is to assist the Forest Supervisor in her consideration of the pros and cons of each alternative and what your preferences are and why,” said Becky Ewing, District Ranger for the Potosi/Fredericktown Ranger District.
Ewing continued, “Your feedback during this time will help our team of resource specialists validate the issues that were identified related to the proposal, determine whether any additional alternatives need to be considered, and focus our effects analysis on resources of concern.”
The Proposed Action and Preliminary Alternatives for 30-Day Comment Period document and other supporting documents will be available October 15th on Mark Twain National Forest’s website at: www.fs.usda.gov/goto/mtnf/projects (scroll down to the Crane Lake Dam project). Hard copies can be requested by contacting the Potosi Ranger Station at 573-438-5427.
Comments will be accepted through Nov. 16. Hard copy comments can be sent to Potosi-Fredericktown Ranger District, Attn: Becky Ewing, 10019 W. Highway 8, Potosi, MO 63664. Email comments can be sent to: comments-eastern-mark-twain-potosi@usda.gov.
“I appreciate everyone’s participation in this planning process so far, especially the local community members who have participated in open houses and who have provided important information to us along the way,” Ewing said. “Our resource specialists have put together a tremendous amount of information in this document, and I look forward to hearing your feedback on it so that we can finalize the environmental assessment.”
