Public review, comments sought for Crane Lake Dam planning document

“The purpose of soliciting comments during the official 30-day comment period is to assist the Forest Supervisor in her consideration of the pros and cons of each alternative and what your preferences are and why,” said Becky Ewing, District Ranger for the Potosi/Fredericktown Ranger District.

Ewing continued, “Your feedback during this time will help our team of resource specialists validate the issues that were identified related to the proposal, determine whether any additional alternatives need to be considered, and focus our effects analysis on resources of concern.”

The Proposed Action and Preliminary Alternatives for 30-Day Comment Period document and other supporting documents will be available October 15th on Mark Twain National Forest’s website at: www.fs.usda.gov/goto/mtnf/projects (scroll down to the Crane Lake Dam project). Hard copies can be requested by contacting the Potosi Ranger Station at 573-438-5427.

Comments will be accepted through Nov. 16. Hard copy comments can be sent to Potosi-Fredericktown Ranger District, Attn: Becky Ewing, 10019 W. Highway 8, Potosi, MO 63664. Email comments can be sent to: comments-eastern-mark-twain-potosi@usda.gov.

“I appreciate everyone’s participation in this planning process so far, especially the local community members who have participated in open houses and who have provided important information to us along the way,” Ewing said. “Our resource specialists have put together a tremendous amount of information in this document, and I look forward to hearing your feedback on it so that we can finalize the environmental assessment.”

