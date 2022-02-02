Pulling together

Whether it is work, school, or play everything seems a little more fun with a reward at the end. Fredericktown Elementary School is no exception to that, and on Monday, students celebrated their accomplishments with Tug-of-War.

Throughout the month of January FES students worked on three behavior expectations: respectful, responsible, and safe, plus the character word of the month, honest. Students who did not have an office referral during the month were invited to participate in the Tug-of-War reward.

FES Principal Joe Clauser said, most students qualify each month and usually less than ten students school-wide are unable to attend the reward. Those who have an office referral participate in a re-teaching time where teachers talk about their behaviors and what they can do differently to make better choices.

Tug-of-War has been a favorite among the students for many years so when the PBS Tier I coaches were brainstorming ideas they new they had to bring it back, but with a fun twist this year.

"One of our district initiatives this year is to create more opportunities for district unity," Clauser said. "We have several opportunities for students from high school to volunteer in our building, including A+ tutoring and volunteering opportunities. We thought this would be another opportunity to involve students from other district buildings."

The Fredericktown High School boys and girls basketball teams made the trip over to FES to compete against each class in the Tug-of-War reward.

"This gave our students the chance to make positive connections with older students they can look up to," Clauser said. "We hope they'll see the older students care about their success and good behavior and that will encourage them to make good choices."

Clauser said the basketball players seemed to have a lot of fun participating.

"They were great sports when I asked them to go easy on our students and let a few groups win, but I really think they struggled with a few of our classes," Clauser said. "I think they had to fight harder than they were expecting."

Clauser said, the FES staff took every opportunity to promote Tug-of-War throughout the month and build the excitement for the students to take on the basketball players.

"On a few occasions, I told them that they should think about their classmates, because it would take the whole class to win against a basketball team," Clauser said. "If they weren't able to participate, their class wouldn't have as much power pulling on the rope and that would let the whole class down. I was trying to show them how important one person is and the effect that their choices could have on the group. I hoped it would help them stop and think before making a bad choice."

It was clear to see FES is full of respectful, responsible, learners making good choices as each grade filled up the gym. One class at a time the students stepped up to compete against high school athletes and the cheers of their peers filled the air.

At the end of the festivities, Clauser addressed the students announcing the February reward would be Hula-Hoop Races, giving them something to look forward to.

Clauser said, FES has already invited groups from each of the other district buildings to participate in remaining events this year.

"I am excited to see some of our former students come back to make some connections with our students," Clauser said. "Having four different campuses limits the opportunities our students have to interact with each other throughout the year."

Clauser said, elementary students understand they are part of the elementary school and that they work together to learn and grow. He said the building has not spent much time talking about how they fit into the larger community of Blackcats.

"Increasing district unity allows students from all buildings to know more about opportunities each of the other buildings provide for their students to learn, play and grow," Clauser said.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

