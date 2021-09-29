I heard a story recently that I thought was not only a challenge, but a good lesson for all of us.
It seems a young boy was wanting his father to come outside and play ball with him. The father was resting on the couch, watching something on television, and didn’t really want to be bothered. The young man kept coming inside and begging his father to “Please come play ball with me.”
After a while, the father told his son that he would come play with him IF he would first put together a puzzle. Excited, the boy agreed and the father set out to prepare the puzzle. He took a picture of the world and tore it into mountains of pieces. Realizing that this would take a very long time to put back together, and that his son would probably give up quickly, he returned to his couch and the program he was watching. Before very long, the young man told his father that he was done and that they could go play together now. The father couldn’t believe that his son had finished, much yet how quickly, but he checked and the puzzle was completed perfectly. Shocked, he asked his son how he put it back together so fast? The boy replied, “It was easy dad. There was a picture of a man on the other side!”
How often do we look at the circumstances and problems around us and wonder if there is any solution at all? The issues are too big, the problem is overwhelming, the diagnosis is insurmountable. Quite often I’m afraid we focus on the circumstance rather than a resolution.
It might take longer than we want, it might be more difficult than we thought, and it might not even turn out the way we would like for it to, but with God’s help and direction, there will be a solution.
I think of the Tunnel to Towers project and all of the other philanthropic, religious, and volunteer programs that every day are helping to change lives and putting people back together. Examine your own life and challenge yourself to uplift and help at least one person put their life back together. You’ll be blessed as you do.