It seems a young boy was wanting his father to come outside and play ball with him. The father was resting on the couch, watching something on television, and didn’t really want to be bothered. The young man kept coming inside and begging his father to “Please come play ball with me.”

After a while, the father told his son that he would come play with him IF he would first put together a puzzle. Excited, the boy agreed and the father set out to prepare the puzzle. He took a picture of the world and tore it into mountains of pieces. Realizing that this would take a very long time to put back together, and that his son would probably give up quickly, he returned to his couch and the program he was watching. Before very long, the young man told his father that he was done and that they could go play together now. The father couldn’t believe that his son had finished, much yet how quickly, but he checked and the puzzle was completed perfectly. Shocked, he asked his son how he put it back together so fast? The boy replied, “It was easy dad. There was a picture of a man on the other side!”